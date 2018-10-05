Little Rock Nine/MSU Alum Supports Change After Larry Nassar Case

Ernest Green, a civil rights icon, will be the grand marshal of this evening’s Michigan State University homecoming parade.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick interviews Ernest Green.

Green was one of the nine African-American students who racially integrated Central High School in Little Rock. After that tumultuous year in 1957, he came to MSU on a scholarship paid for by an anonymous sponsor.

We talked to Green about coming back to his alma mater – still wounded by the fall-out of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Green said students pushing for change at the university following Nassar's crimes should be supported.

“Nassar is a period where you shut out and wish that never happened but it did,' said Green. "And we have to be willing to face up to that and also point out how we’re going to make a change for the future.”

