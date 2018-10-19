Related Program: 
BackStage Pass

Luke Winslow-King | BackStage Pass | Ep. 902

  • Band on stage
    Luke Winslow-King on BackStage Pass
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Sat., Oct. 27 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Luke Winslow-King brings blues and folk to BackStage Pass!

Watch at video.wkar.org following the broadcast.

Luke Winslow-King, a classically trained blues and folk artist, won Best Blues Performer from Gambit Magazine and Best of New Orleans in 2015. Luke Winslow-King performs original songs such as, Trouble Don't Last Always and Swing that Thing. Having shared the stage with the likes of Roseanne Cash, Jack White, and Taj Mahal, Luke Winslow-King brings his world class performance to WKAR.

Ep. 902 first air 10/27/2018.

