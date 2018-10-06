Man Charged In Wife's Slaying After Remains Found In Lot

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in the slaying of his wife, whose remains were found in a lot southwest of Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Friday that Gregory McQueen of Detroit is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Human bones were found in late August in Ecorse and prosecutors say more bones and clothing were found over the next week. On Sept. 7, police found large pieces of cement with embedded human remains which were identified Sept. 21 as belonging to 28-year-old Alisha McQueen. Alisha McQueen was reported missing by a relative in March.

Prosecutors say the couple lived apart at the time she was reported missing.

Court records did not list an attorney for Gregory McQueen.

police
crime
Detroit

