Man Get 70 Years For Holding Woman Captive, Assaulting Her

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Lansing woman he held captive for three days in a basement has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told 25-year-old Vincent Ovalle during Thursday's sentencing that it's hard to "adequately describe the savagery of this crime."

The Lansing State Journal reports authorities said Ovalle held the woman captive for three days in a Lansing townhouse's basement in April 2017, beating and sexually assaulting her before someone else helped her escape.

Ovalle was convicted in August of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, torture, unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to cause great bodily harm.

Three other people, including Ovalle's girlfriend, were charged in the case. All three pleaded guilty in May and agreed to testify against Ovalle.