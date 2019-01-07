Man Pleads Guilty To 6 Murders In Kalamazoo Area in 2016

A man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber has pleaded guilty to murder in southwestern Michigan. 

Jason Dalton's surprise guilty pleas occurred as lawyers and a judge planned to pick a jury Monday in Kalamazoo County court.

Dalton was charged with murder and attempted murder.

He admits shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in 2016.

After Dalton's arrest, police quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

