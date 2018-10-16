Mark Dantonio and MSU Captains Pre-University of Michigan Press Conference

Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, spoke at his weekly press conference this morning at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio has had recent success against the in-state rival Wolverines after he says it became "personal".



After falling to Northwestern on Homecoming, Dantonio felt the team came out flat, but he saw a difference traveling to Penn State this past Saturday.



And while play-calling was questioned following that loss two Saturdays ago, Dantonio embraces the doubt in his team's ability.



The captains of the MSU football team also spoke, starting with senior safety Khari Willis, who says the "chip on the shoulder" mentality is alive and well.



Alongside Willis, junior linebacker Joe Bachie -- who held a players-only meeting ahead of the PSU game -- said there was a noticeable change in preparation from the team.



As much as the MSU coaches felt the weight of the Northwestern loss, junior quarterback Brian Lewerke says it might have been the best thing to happen for them.



No. 24 MSU sits at 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten. No. 6 Michigan is 5-1, 3-0 in the conference, on the season and beat No. 15 Wisconsin last week under the lights of the Big House. The Spartans and Wolverines will kick off at noon on Saturday, televised on FOX and broadcasted on Spartan Sports Network and Impact 89FM WDBM (88.9 FM in the Lansing area).

