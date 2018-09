Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference this morning at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio puts a lid on the win over Indiana on Saturday night and previews the matchup against Central Michigan University.

MSU sits at 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten conference. CMU is 1-3 on the season and beat Maine last week to get its first win of the season. The Spartans and Chippewas will kickoff at noon on Saturday.