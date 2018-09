Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio previews the MSU football game at Indiana, which will mark the third straight night game for the 1-1 Spartans.

Indiana will try to move to 4-0 on the year, while MSU looks to shake-off a week two loss to Arizona State on the road. The Spartans are coming off an early week three bye-week.