Maya Washington Brings MSU Football Segregation Film to Campus

Maya Washington, the daughter of MSU football legend Gene Washington, will bring a special screening of her film Through the Banks of the Red Cedar to Wells Hall on Wednesday. Gene is one of MSU's greatest football heroes and was recruited by coach Duffy Daugherty out of the deep south in the 1960s.

Maya's documentary film profiles her father, his teammates, and what their history means to modern-day players. She joined Current Sports host Al Martin to talk about the film's relevance to today's sports climate.