Tue., Sep 25, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | This Ken Burns documentary takes a timely look at how one institution has met the changing demands of healthcare for 150 years.

The Mayo Clinic: Fiath - Hope - Science begins with the story of Dr. W.W. Mayo who, after traveling throughout the Midwest looking for a place to practice, settled with his family in rural Minnesota. Together with the Sisters of Saint Francis and his sons Will and Charlie, he laid the foundation for a medical center that now treats over a million patients every year from 50 states and 150 countries, and employs 64,000 people in Rochester and at campuses in Jacksonville, Florida and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The companion book, The Mayo Clinic: Faith - Hope - Science, published by RosettaBooks and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available. Forward by Ken Burns, the book features more than 400 compelling archival and modern images and the complete script from the film written by David Blistein. It demonstrates how the institution’s remarkable 150-year history continues to inspire the way medicine is practiced today.

In addition, a series of case studies reveals patients, doctors and nurses in their most private moments as together they face difficult diagnoses and embark on uncertain treatments. The proceeds from the book sale will support patient care, research and education at Mayo Clinic.