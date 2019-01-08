MI Board of Education Criticizes "A-F" Grading Law

By 1 minute ago
  • governor and teachers
    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (center right) meets with members of the Michigan State Board of Education Tuesday in Lansing.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR/MSU

The Michigan Department of Education says a controversial new school accountability law will not improve student achievement.  


Republican lawmakers passed the so-called “A-F” grading law in the waning days of the lame duck legislature.  The law would assign letter grades to Michigan schools starting this fall.   Educators say that would set back efforts to put less reliance on standardized testing.  

 

Interim State Superintendent Sheila Alles says the A-F system would also create two separate accountability standards.

 

“Which now causes confusion and discontent,” says Alles.  “Schools and districts are saying once again, ‘why once again are you changing our accountability system?  Which one is the reliable one; which one do we turn to?’” 

 

Alles says the law would also require the Michigan Department of Education to re-start an ongoing program to help the state’s most troubled school districts.  

 

The department is asking Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the law to avoid conflicting with existing state and federal statutes.

 

Tags: 
Making the Grade

Related Content

Michigan Faces Many Educational Challenges In 2019

By 13 hours ago
chalkboard
Pixabay

The Michigan State Board of Education holds its first meeting of the year Tuesday in Lansing.


MI Union President Criticizes School Funding Shift

By Dec 24, 2018
Capital building photo
WKAR File Photo

Michigan schools will see fewer dollars in 2019 under legislation that passed out of the lame duck legislature early Friday morning.

 


The SRO: Mentor, Mediator, Counselor, Cop

By Dec 4, 2018
policeman in cafeteria
Kevin Lavery / WKAR/MSU

After months of work, the Michigan School Safety Task Force has presented a set of recommendations to Governor Rick Snyder.  In April, the governor directed the group to review and modify best practices that school districts can use to protect their students and staff.  One goal of the task force is to create a standard curriculum for training school resource officers.

 