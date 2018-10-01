Michigan Approves Plans To Expand Petersburg State Game Area

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved plans to expand the Petersburg State Game Area in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe News reports the DNR approved acquiring 72 acres (29 hectares) of land adjacent to the game area. The land near Petersburg, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, would be managed by the DNR for the benefit of waterfowl.

The DNR says the game area is home to mature oak trees and shrubs that once flourished in southern Michigan. It's also a site to spot rare butterflies.

Funds for the acquisition would come from previous capital outlay appropriations from the Waterfowl Hunt Stamp Sub-Fund within the Game and Fish Protection Fund.

