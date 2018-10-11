Michigan Doctor Charged In Legionnaires' Death Gets Accolade

A senior Michigan medical executive who is charged in the death of a man due to a Legionnaires' outbreak linked to Flint's lead-tainted water crisis has been recognized for her eminent career in health care.

The Flint Journal reports that Dr. Eden Wells has been awarded the Roy R. Manty Distinguished Service Award.

A judge is deciding if Wells will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease. She's also charged with obstruction of justice and lying to police. Wells has denied the allegations.

The Michigan District Attorney's office says Wells should have done more to inform the public about the Legionnaire's outbreak that killed at least 12 people in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015.

The awarding associations say the award is the highest individual honor given by Michigan's public health community.

