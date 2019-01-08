Michigan Faces Many Educational Challenges In 2019

By 7 minutes ago
  • chalkboard
    The Michigan State Board of Education holds its first meeting of 2019 on Tuesday.
    Courtesy / Pixabay

The Michigan State Board of Education holds its first meeting of the year Tuesday in Lansing.


 

The board will begin its 2019 inaugural meeting by swearing in its two newest members, Judy Pritchett and Tiffany Tilley.  Afterwards, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver a few remarks. 

 

Whitmer is likely to talk about the new school accountability law that former governor Rick Snyder signed less than two weeks ago.  The Michigan Department of Education is asking state Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the measure for any potential conflict with federal law.   Michigan’s law would give schools an A-F grade in five academic performance areas.

 

Michigan also starts the year with a new school safety law.  Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards executive director Tim Bourgeois says the law may be new, but this is not the first time Michigan has addressed school safety.   

 

“It’s been a focus for a long time,” Bourgeois says.  “I think this is an effort to make sure everybody knows the best information that’s out there, and can accordingly make the decisions that are best for their areas.”

 

The law mandates all schools create their own emergency operations plans by 2020.  It also requires districts to talk with local law enforcement about safety features before starting any new construction or renovations.

 

Michigan is also searching for a permanent state superintendent.  The board of education is reviewing a set of candidates recruited by Iowa-based Ray and Associates.  The new leader is expected to be on the job by July 1. 

 

The next state superintendent will lead Michigan schools through a new reality.  The fall of 2019 will commence a “make-or-break” era in state education...when third graders who fail to achieve proficiency in English language arts will, by law, be held back in 2020.                                      

 

Tags: 
Michigan Education

Related Content

MI Social Studies Task Force Meets To Discuss Public Comments

By Oct 15, 2018
Social studies standards
Courtesy / flickr/Travis Wise

The Michigan Social Studies Task Force met for the first time Monday in Lansing to review public comments received on the proposed changes to state’s educational standards.

 


Benton Harbor Struggling With Fights At High School

By Sep 30, 2018
school classroom
Wokandapix / Pixabay

The leader of the Benton Harbor school district says fights at the high school have caused a "significant disruption" during the first month of classes.

Unlikely Allies Unite In Bid To Improve Michigan Education

By Jun 20, 2018
Classroom
Pixabay Creative Commons

Business leaders, teachers unions and school administrators have formed an unlikely alliance to improve Michigan's K-12 public education system by moving past shorter-term partisan fights that influence policymaking in the Capitol.