Michigan Legislature Votes To Ban Marijuana-Infused Beer

Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature would prohibit marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks in Michigan.

The state House approved the bill Tuesday, on a 101-4 vote.

The measure would bar the use, possession or sale of marijuana-infused beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks.

Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize marijuana for recreational use.

They say marijuana-infused alcohol could exacerbate intoxicated driving.

Opponents say the legislation is a solution to a nonexistent problem because there is no commercial market for marijuana-infused beverages at this time.

They say even if the ballot initiatives pass, liquor establishments could not sell marijuana beverages because of a federal pot ban.

The bill includes an exception for research institutions.

