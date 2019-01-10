Michigan Lists Pain Drug Gabapentin As Controlled Substance

Michigan is listing a drug commonly used to treat nerve pain and seizures as a controlled substance, a step intended to fight the opioid epidemic.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Gabapentin, also known as Neurontin, can have potentially harmful effects when combined with other opioids.

A number of states have designated it as a controlled substance. The Michigan Board of Pharmacy supported the move.

The Michigan licensing department also is revising training standards for those who prescribe and dispense opioids and other controlled substances.

They will be required to learn about matters such as alternative pain management treatments and counseling patients on the effects and risks associated with opioids.

