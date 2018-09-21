Michigan Plans Online Registration For Medical Marijuana

By 9 minutes ago
    publicdomainpictures

Michigan plans to allow medical marijuana patients and their doctors to complete registrations online.

The Detroit News reports the change is scheduled to start by Oct. 8. Andrew Brisbo, director of the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation , said it's likely to make the registration and renewal process easier and quicker for many medical marijuana patients and doctors who have so far relied on paper forms.

Brisbo says that the bureau will maintain its paper process for those who prefer it.

The newspaper says the online registry process will be available to medical marijuana patients without caregivers, or about 69 percent of Michigan's medical marijuana patients.

The update comes as Michigan more tightly regulates the medical marijuana industry and voters consider a November ballot proposal that would legalize recreational marijuana.

