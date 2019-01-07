Michigan’s Legislature Set To Gavel In For 100th Session

State senators and representatives will officially return to Lansing this week for the Legislature’s 100th session. Republicans have controlled the state Legislature for years and this session will be no different, but Democrats have picked up seats in both chambers.

During the midterm election Democrats picked up seats in the state House and Senate, plus a democrat will now have the power of the veto pen with Governor Gretchen Whitmer in office – though not enough to get a majority.

“I’m looking for reasons and ways in which we can work together and if others choose the opposite because of historical actions then that’s their prerogative and that would be unfortunate,” Republican leader in the Senate Mike Shirley said.

Shirley said he’s ready to work with Democrats, along with other leaders of the Legislation.

Incoming Speaker of the House, Representative Lee Chatfield said, “In order for state government to operate efficiently there needs to be relationships and there need to be compromises on solutions that will drive our state forward.”

So far, all leaders in the House and Senate have said they’re willing to work with members of the opposite party.

The first multi-billion-dollar issue lawmakers will have to work together and tackle is budget.

At the end of the first week of the session, economists and numbers wonks will gather at the Capitol to tell lawmakers how big the budget should be this year.

The layout for how Michigan will spend its money for the upcoming year will be one of the first big hurdles the new Legislature and governor have to work on.

Christine Greig will be named leader of the Democrats in the state House. She said, “The budget is going to be just a critical statement of values of this 100th Legislature.”

The session begins on Wednesday, with full weeks scheduled until the end of March.