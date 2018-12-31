Michigan’s Minimum Wage Rises 20 Cents To $9.45 An Hour In March

By 11 hours ago
  • Cash
    WKAR File Photo

Michigan’s minimum wage is rising by 20 cents an hour.

Editor's note: The original AP article reported the wage increase started on January 1, 2019. It takes effect in March because the law didn't get immediate effect in the legislature.

The increase takes effect in March and makes the minimum $9.45, up from $9.25. The boost comes amid political wrangling that’s expected to continue into court.

 

The $9.25 minimum wage had been set to rise by an inflationary amount this April. But a ballot drive gathered signatures for an initiative to set it at $10 Tuesday and ultimately $12 in 2022.

 

A person making $9.45/hour for 40 hours for 52 weeks would make $19,656 a year not counting taxes, FICA, etc.

Republican lawmakers adopted the citizens’ initiative only to recently scale it back with outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder. To address business’ concerns, they landed at $9.45 and delayed the $12 minimum until 2030.

 

The One Fair Wage ballot committee says it’s evaluating legal options and “will keep fighting until the rule of law is respected and the democratic process is upheld.”

Tags: 
minimum wage
Michigan Legislature
Rick Snyder

Related Content

Gov. Snyder Signs Measures Gutting Sick Leave, Mininum Wage

By & Dec 14, 2018
Rick Snyder
WKAR File Photo

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed Republican-backed laws to significantly scale back citizen-initiated measures to raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave for workers.


Michigan Legislature OKs Gutting Wage, Paid Sick Time Laws

By Dec 4, 2018
Michigan Capitol
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Tuesday passed bills that would delay a minimum wage hike and scale back paid sick leave requirements, an unprecedented lame-duck strategy that was endorsed legally by the state’s conservative attorney general despite criticism that it is unconstitutional.

 

Michigan Senate Votes To Gut Minimum Wage, Sick Leave Laws

By Nov 28, 2018
capitol photo
WKAR File Photo

The state’s minimum wage might not reach 12 dollars an hour until 2030. That’s if proposed changes to a recently adopted law finish making their way through the state Legislature. The state Senate passed the changes Wednesday.


Police: 8 Hospitalized After Pick Up Collides With Protesters In Flint

By Oct 2, 2018

UPDATED AT 5:25 p.m.: Authorities say members of a group protesting in Flint for a higher minimum wage and the right to form unions were not wearing reflective gear when struck by a pickup truck just before dawn on Tuesday.

Michigan Legislature OKs Minimum Wage, Sick Time Initiatives

By Sep 5, 2018
Michigan Capitol Building
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate has adopted ballot initiatives that would increase the state's minimum wage and require paid sick leave.

Roundup of the Last Day/Night of Lame Duck

By & Dec 21, 2018
Capital building photo
WKAR File Photo

UPDATED at 6:55 a.m.:

 

Michigan Republicans have voted to make it harder to initiate ballot drives, sending Gov. Rick Snyder a bill that would impose a geographical-based requirement on signature gathering.

 

 


WKAR Welcomes Politics/Gov. Reporter Abigail Censky

By & Dec 7, 2018
Abigail Censky
Abigail Censky / Twitter

WKAR News is expanding its political and government reporting in mid-Michigan with the addition of Abigail Censky. 