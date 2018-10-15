Michigan Senatorial Debate | Streaming Live

Monday, October 15, 2018 • 12:30pm ET | U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) and John James (R).
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) will debate John James (R) for approximately one hour of in-depth discussion. During the debate, the candidates will answer questions from Southeast Michigan-based journalists regarding important topics relevant to public television viewers across the state.
Debate questions will be asked by three Michigan journalists:
- Chad Livengood, Crain’s Detroit Business
- Chuck Stokes, WXYZ-TV
- Vickie Thomas, WWJ-AM
Produced by Detroit Public TV in partnership with the Detroit Economic Club.
