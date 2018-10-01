Michigan State Celebrates Unwavering Courage During Homecoming Week

Homecoming Grand Marshal Ernest Green leads Michigan State into homecoming week by sharing his story of unwavering courage and by attending MSU homecoming events.

Green is a civil rights activist, member of the Little Rock Nine and is a Michigan State alum. In 1957, he helped integrate his high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.

MSU will celebrate Green for courageously speaking out against desegregation. People can hear his story on Thursday during the WKAR screening of “The Road to Little Rock.”

As part of the homecoming events, MSU will be glowing green all week long. Lightbulbs around campus have been replaced with green lightbulbs.

Homecoming events began Monday, October 1 and continue through Sunday, October 7.

Tuesday:

On Tuesday, the University of Activities (UAB) is hosting the Sounds of Homecoming and Open Mic night. MSU’s A Capella’s groups will perform songs at Beaumont Tower at 7 p.m. People are also encouraged to sing or do spoken word. The event ends at 10 p.m.

Wednesday:

The UAB offers a craft night on Wednesday. Participants can decorate a homecoming banner. This activity is for students with an MSU I.D. However, students can bring a guest who is not an MSU student. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the MSU Union.

Thursday:

WKAR is hosting a screening of “The Road to Little Rock” and a discussion with Ernest Green on Thursday. It will take place at the Communication Arts and Sciences building in WKAR’s TV Studio A from 2p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ernest Green will share his story of unwavering courage by doing a question and answer session. The event is hosted by the University Activities Board from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the MSU Union Ballroom.

The School of Hospitality Business hosts an alumni and faculty roundtable discussion from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the School of Business’s office suite. This discussion is open to the school’s alumni board members and faculty. A reservation is required.

The School of Hospitality Business is also having a Spartan Sponsors mentor program later in the day. It is for the school’s students and alumni. It will be at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The MSU Black Alumni is hosting an alumni networking panel for undergraduate and graduate students. The discussion takes place in the Psychology building from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday:

The UAB will offer brunch with Sparty on Friday starting at 10 a.m. Brunch is free and participants have the opportunity to take their photo with the Spartan Statue. The event ends at 1 p.m.

Ernest Green will lead the MSU homecoming parade starting at 6 p.m. MSU departments, organizations and community groups will walk the streets of East Lansing and Michigan State.

After the homecoming parade, fireworks will light up the sky at 8 p.m.

Michigan State Madness begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Michigan State alum from the class of 1968 will be honored and inducted into the Kedzie Reunion Society from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The induction and award ceremony takes place at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

The 3rdannual Exercise is Medicine on Campus (EIM-OC) homecoming walk is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Demonstration Hall Field. The walk is a friendly competition to see whether MSU or other EIM-OC universities will walk the most.

Also at Demonstration Hall Field, people can pass on a message of kindness. Participants can make a kindness rock, take one, or give one to someone else from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The School of Hospitality Business has an alumni association executive and appointed board meeting for alumni association board members only. It is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the homecoming parade, the school will also host a tailgate from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The tailgate is for School of Hospitality Business alumni and students only.

Honors College students, alumni, and families are invited for an Honors College ice cream social from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. An RSVP is required.

The College of Human Medicine will host a parade reception for the college’s alumni and friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The MSU Black Alumni host their main event Friday night. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres begin at 9 p.m. The MSUBA and Alpha Phi Alpha party begins at 10 p.m.

Saturday:

Michigan State’s football team will take on Northwestern University’s Wildcats. Kick-off is at noon at Spartan Stadium.

Spartans, special MSU guests, and Ernest Green will be at the Green and White brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center. Registration is required to attend the brunch.

Many MSU colleges and organizations are hosting tailgates before the game:

The college of Advertising and Public Relations is hosting a tailgate honoring its 60thanniversary. The tailgate is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Communication Arts and Sciences building.

Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics alumni and friends will be tailgating at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in front of North Kedzie Hall. A RSVP is required.

The School of Hospitality Business has a pregame tailgate reception starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservation is required. The event takes place at Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center and ends at 11:30 a.m.

The College of Human Medicine will have an alumni and friends tailgate from 10 a.m. to noon at Spartan Stadium.

The College of Education tailgate runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Demonstration Hall Field.

The College of Veterinary Medicine pregame tailgate will also be at Demonstration Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. Alumni are welcome, but they must RSVP.

The MSU Black Alumni will have their tailgate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Munn Field.

The association will also have a board meeting at 8 a.m.

The MSU Black Alumni Old Timers Breakfast will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ernest Green will be honored at a reception hosted by the MSU Black Alumni. It is at the Ramada Lansing Hotel and Conference Center at 6 p.m.

The association’s alumni scholarship and award ceremony and “A Night of Jazz with 496 West” follow at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectfully.

Sunday:

The MSU Black Alumni Shirley Rodgers Memorial Brunch is at the Ramada Lansing Hotel and Conference Center at 10:30 a.m.

That concludes the events for MSU’s 2018 homecoming.

Detailed information about each event is available at the university's alumni page.