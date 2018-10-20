Michigan State falls to Michigan in East Lansing

After a week of trash talk and bad blood the No.24 Michigan State Spartans finally took the field against the No.6 Michigan Wolverines.

The first quarter saw more saw more off the field action than on the field. During the pregame their was a scuffle as the Spartans walked across the field. That scuffle lead to Michigan Captain digging his cleats into the Spartan head at mid-field. The game itself was an exchange of punts until the 6:11 point in the first when weather conditions suspended play. The delay went on to last for 1 hour and 15 minutes. When play resumed the Wolverines went on a 14 play 84 yard drive which was both kick-started by a tip catch on 3rd and 9 by WR Nico Collins. Collins also scored the TD at the end of the drive to start the 2nd quarter.

The defensive slugfest continued into the 2nd quarter with both defenses yielding little to the opposition. The Spartan offense continued to struggle The only break in the stalemate coming on a 38-yard run by Karan Higdon late in 2nd to put the Wolverines just outside the red zone. The drive would end in disappointment for Michigan as kicker Quinn Nordin whiffed on a 36 yard FG try.

The rain returned in the 3rd quarter and with it almost all functional offense disappeared for the majority of the quarter. A promising MSU drive to start the half stalled out following a holding penalty that pushed the Spartans out of field goal range. However on the ensuing Michigan drive things finally turned in the Spartans favor. DE Raequan Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle to put the Spartans in the redzone for the first time in the game. Two plays later MSU was able put into to the end zone on a trick play that mirrored the famed Philly Special. Brian Lewerke caught the TD on that play.

Fumbles quickly became the trend of the quarter as MSU return man Shakur Brown went on to fumble a punt return midway through the quarter. Minutes later Michigan QB Shea Patterson spoiled a would be scoring drive by fumbling a handoff.

But when the rain stopped the Michigan offense was able to get back on track. Shea Patterson hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 79 yard TD to break the tie at the end of the third. Despite a noble effort from the Spartan defense the Michigan offense just kept rolling into the 4th quarter with a 13 play, 84 yard TD drive capped off by a Karan Higdon run.

Late in the 4th Rocky Lombardi replace the struggling Brian Lewerke but it was too little too late as the Wolverines defeated the Spartans 21-7.