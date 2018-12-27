Michigan State Student Recreation Facilities Are The Big Ten’s Most Outdated

MSU’s Administration Looking at Ways to Make Improvements on a “Miniscule” Budget

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s student recreation facilities are underwhelming, according to MSU administration, and are ranked as the most outdated in the Big Ten Conference.

Buildings that were intended for both educational and athletic purposes, from the early-to-mid-20th century, have barely been touched since their original construction.

While universities across the country improve this aspect of their campuses, Michigan State continues to file away the idea of renovations to their student recreation facilities year after year.

“These facilities are the oldest and most outdated anywhere in the Big Ten Conference,” said Richard McNeil, the director of recreational facilities at Michigan State. “It’s not even close. We are in 14th place.”

There are three buildings on campus that are a part of the “IM” system. IM Circle was built in 1906, as a multi-purpose physical education center for women only. IM West was built over 50 years later, in 1958, and became the home “stadium” to varsity sports like women’s basketball, volleyball, and gymnastics. Last to be built was IM East, constructed in 1988 for $6 million, and became the only one of the three with the purpose of being a student recreation center.

Today, recreational facilities on campus have only been through one renovation that occurred this past summer. The $8 million project added a new rink surface to Demonstration Hall, a repurposed turf arena in IM West with new flooring and new lighting, and a new interior open layout at IM East.

“The project was funded from internal institutional funding,” said McNeil. “It’s called ‘capital renewal’ where the university spends ‘x’ amount of dollars on projects.”

MSU spending $8 million is minuscule next to the amounts of money other Big Ten universities are spending. Michigan ranked second to worst in the conference, until a few months ago, when the university began a massive project to update their facilities.

“The University of Michigan has facilities similar in age, but they just spent $45 million to renovate one facility this past year,” said McNeil. “They are undergoing that process now, spending a total of $150 million dollars to completely renovate two recreation centers and build a new one.”

According to College Consensus, three Big Ten schools rank in the top 50 best student recreation centers in the country. Ohio State and Purdue have facilities less than 10 years old. Iowa put an emphasis on aquatics when updating their facilities in 2010. The Hawkeyes’ CRWC (Campus Recreation and Wellness Center) cost about $70 million. Funding came from several sources, unlike at Michigan State. Some came from student fees and some from the athletic department.

Caleb Recker, Iowa’s associate director of recreational services, believes the changes were necessary for fulfilling their mission.

“Between all of our facilities we feel that we offer a great opportunity for people to explore recreational habits and promote healthy lifestyles,” said Recker. “We want you to be able to come here and be certain that wherever you came from in high school is available here.”

Michigan State doesn’t have the luxury of using student and athletic department funding. MSU is the only school in the Big Ten (outside of private school Northwestern University) that does not assess students a mandatory recreation fee through tuition to pay for buildings and operational costs.

“As a student at MSU, you pay three fees,” said McNeil. “One to ASMSU, the State News and WKAR radio. All refundable. At most schools, you have mandatory fees that are not refundable and that creates guaranteed income to pay for the cost of construction.”

On average, the Big Ten schools’ per semester fee is about $140, going directly to improving student facilities. That fee process raises the cost of education.

“Michigan State has never had an assessed fee model,” said McNeil. “The fee system is about the priorities and policy for the Board of Trustees and the presidents set agenda and priorities. For the last two presidents, recreational facilities were not of high priority.”

When asked if improving recreational facilities is not a priority on campus, McNeil said “correct”. However, Dr. BJ Abrams, the assistant to the vice president of student affairs and services, believes it is a priority of the university.

“Our VP and Associate Provost of Student Affairs and Services, Dr. Denise Maybank, is always looking to improve facilities across campus where needed, with the idea that students need adequate spaces where they can work and play,” said Abrams. “She supports these types of projects and is at the forefront of making them come to fruition as seen with the IM facilities projects and others across our campus.”

Maybank did not respond to questions from WKAR about recreational facilities.

There is a reason to be hopeful for future improvements. With a new president soon to be elected, the voice of the student body is crucial to making a change. The first step is approving an assessed fee in tuition to fund these types of renovations. The fee would increase tuition less than 1%.

“In my opinion, we will never have enough donor support to spend $150 million,” said McNeil. “Realistically that’s not going to happen at Michigan State. There’s not enough institutional funding to build the type of facilities we need, but we have 50,000 students. Ask them if they want to increase their cost of education for an assessed fee.”

McNeil recently met with the ASMSU President Katherine Rifiotis to talk about what the student group can do. The likelihood of nicer student recreational facilities at Michigan State is high - it’s just a matter of how long it will take.

“Providing students with state-of-the-art facilities is always a priority at MSU and will continue to be,” said Abrams.