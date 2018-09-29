Michigan State Tops Central Michigan 31-20

Week 5 of the the college football season for Michigan State kicked off at noon when the Central Michigan Chippewas visited Spartan Stadium. The Spartans came into this game ranked No.21 and looking to build on a 35-21 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington last week. Meanwhile the Chips tried get their season back on track after a 1-3 start.

The Chips struck first with a 40 yard-FG early in the first quarter. For the Michigan State offense wouldn’t come as easily as Spartans struggled to get the offense going early on. The Spartans wouldn’t score until their fourth drive after their first three ended with two punts and a red zone INT by CMU’s Sean Bunting .

MSU would find its rhythm in the 2nd quarter starting with three yard rush by QB Brian Lewerke. Seven minutes later Lewerke would scramble for another rushing TD to cap off a six-play 46 yard drive to put the Spartans up 14-3. With the offense finding its footing and the defense holding the Chips to just one 3rd down conversion the Spartans took a 17-3 lead into the locker-room.

Coming out of the half the Spartan offense kept rolling with an eight-play 58 yard TD drive ending with Connor Hayward in the end zone. After a brief CMU procession the Spartans when on another long drive that saw La’Darius Jefferson score his first career TD on a two-yard rush.

Central Michigan showed signs of life late in the 3rd quarter going into the 4th. The Chips went on a 13-play 75 yard drive to score their first TD of the game on a 13-yard pass to Julian Hicks from QB Tommy Lazzaro. CMU then pulled out some trickery with an onside kick that ultimately resulted in another 40 yard FG for the Chips. Later the Chips ran a halfback pass trick play which saw Jonathan Ward connect with QB Tony Poljan for a 29 yard TD.

Despite the late game surge Michigan State held on to win 31-20 to improve to 3-1 on the year.

“Nothing ever easy, but that’s football.” Spartan Head Coach Mark Dantonio said. “Credit Central and their play calling...what they tried to do, they stayed on it.”

“I like our attitude. Every football team is a work in progress but we’ll come and we’ll compete.”

Next week the Spartans get back into Big Ten play with a home game against Northwestern. Central Michigan now falls to 1-4 and sits at the bottom of the MAC West. They look to rebound next week at home vs Buffalo.