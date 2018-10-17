Michigan U-S House Races Break Fundraising Records

There are only a few weeks left until the November election, and the races for U-S House have been heating up.

New campaign spending and fundraising reports are out. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports this election is a record-breaker.

At this point it’s almost impossible to separate money from politics. And it’s turning out to be a banner election for money in politics.

Craig Mauger is with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. It’s a watchdog organization that analyzed recent fundraising disclosures. They found that all the Michigan U-S House candidates on the 20-18 ballot combined have already raised more money than the combined earnings of candidates in past years.

“And it’s a few million dollars more so it’s not even that close.”

Mauger says the 8thCongressional District race has become the most expensive U-S House race in Michigan’s history.