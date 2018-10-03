Michigan's No. 2 Court Affirms Use Of New DNA Technology

By 11 minutes ago
  • wired.com

The Michigan appeals court for the first time has affirmed the use of new DNA testing technology to assist authorities in investigating a crime.

The court on Tuesday upheld the armed robbery conviction of a man in western Michigan's Muskegon County. Scientists looked at a sweat sample taken from a shoe that was left at the scene of the crime. It was a challenge because the shoe revealed evidence of more than one person.

But an expert, John Buckleton, testified that the odds of someone other than Elamin Muhammad producing the DNA profile was one in 100 billion. He used a software program called STRmix, which has been approved in New York courts and used by the U.S. Army.

The shoe was considered important because the robber wore a mask.

Tags: 
Muskegon County
DNA
crime
West Michigan
Muskegon
courts

Related Content

Slaying Suspect Hurt In Chase Is Jailed After Hospital Stay

By Oct 1, 2018
Police Lights
publicdomainpictures

Authorities say a 33-year-old homicide suspect who was injured while exchanging gunfire with officers on a freeway in western Michigan is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Chief Of Police At MSU Stepping Down

By Sep 28, 2018
Jim Dunlap photo
Courtesy photo / MSU Today

The chief of Michigan State University’s police department is retiring. Jim Dunlap has led the department since 2002.