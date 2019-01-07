MSU Basketball Moves Up To No. 16 In AP Poll; Michigan Is #2

By 11 minutes ago
  • basketball
    Spartan Basketball

The top four in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll remained unchanged for the third straight week. The rest of the poll, however, underwent major changes after three top-10 teams lost. Michigan State moved up to No. 6.

Duke remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, receiving 37 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

Then the jumble begins, thanks to losses by Kansas, Nevada and Florida State.

No. 5 Gonzaga, which is finally back to full health, and No. 6 Michigan State each moved up two spots. No. 7 Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State , which moved back into the poll at No. 20.

No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Virginia Tech each moved up after Nevada lost on the road to New Mexico and fell four places to No. 10. Florida State dropped four spots to No. 13 after being shut down by Virginia.

In all, every team outside the top four changed positions except No. 23 Oklahoma, which split its games last week.

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Michigan Basketball

Related Content

No. 8 Michigan State Holds Off Ohio State 86-77

By Jan 5, 2019
Nick Ward
@IamNickWard / Twitter

Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 8 Michigan State came to Columbus to play No. 14 Ohio State with captain and scoring machine Joshua Langford sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The team’s two other veterans had to pick up the slack.

Cassius Winston-Led No. 10 MSU Beats Oakland 99-69

By Dec 21, 2018
MSU basketball
MSU Spartans

Oakland coach Greg Kampe has been on the sideline for more than 1,000 games over three-plus decades. And he's never seen a team as speedy as No. 10 Michigan State. Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points and directed a fast-paced offense, leading the Spartans to a 99-69 win over Oakland on Friday night.