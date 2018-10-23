MSU Campaign Promotes Awareness Of Resources For Survivors Of Sexual Assault

In the wake of the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, Michigan State University has been vocal about its commitment to make MSU a safer campus.

This fall, MSU initiated it’s “Know More” campaign to promote awareness of the resources

available to those in the campus community who are affected by sexual misconduct, relationship violence and stalking. To learn more about this new campaign, WKAR's Karel Vega spoke with Tana Fedewa - Program Director of the MSU Sexual Assault Program, and Rob Kent - Interim Associate Vice President of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance at MSU.