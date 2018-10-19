MSU College of Music Celebrates New Music Pavilion, Billman Gift

Hundreds were on hand this morning to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new MSU College of Music Pavilion.

MSU College of Music Celebrates Groundbreaking

MSU Interim President John Engler, Provost June Youatt and College of Music Dean James Forger presided over the event. Guests were treated to sounds from the MSU Professors of Jazz, Dmitri Berlinsky's International Chamber Soloists, MSU's Faculty Brass and student vocal and brass ensembles led by David Rayl and Kevin Sedatole. James K. Billman Jr. headlined the group of speakers. The new Music Pavilion will be named for Billman in honor of his lead gift.