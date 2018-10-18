MSU College of Music Makes New Music Pavilion Official

Construction started on the MSU College of Music's new $35M dollar Music Pavilion addition this past summer.

Friday brings the college's official groundbreaking celebration. Expansion of the building will increase COM facility space by 40 percent.

College of Music Dean James Forger says the project is a realization of a long-term effort by the college.

"Well I'll try not to cry when I make my brief comments at the groundbreaking" says Forger. "It truly has been a long time. There have been a lot of financial ups and downs. We've had the great joy of working cooperatively with the administration at MSU to put together a longer term plan. So we've seen Dem Hall. We've seen the Spartan Marching Band rehearsal field. And this will be the biggest component part that will put in place wonderful places for student learning."

Friday's College of Music groundbreaking events are at 10:00am