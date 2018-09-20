MSU Police Warn of Phony Officer Calls

Michigan State University's police department issued a crime bulletin about people impersonating officers to gain personal information.

In an email to the entire MSU community, the department warned people are calling local residents, claiming to members of law enforcement. MSU police are calling the people "scammers."

They said the criminals ask for personal information like bank accounts and social security numbers. 

The department also said the criminals have changed the Caller ID to make it appear as coming from the police department. 

MSU police warn the public not to give personal information to unknown callers.

The department also said it will not solicit money for unpaid fines, demand credit card numbers or payments in gift cards for outstanding warrants or traffic fines.

Potential victims should report any suspicious activity to police by calling the MSU police department at 517.355.2221.

