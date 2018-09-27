MSU Sees Increase In Sexual Misconduct Reports

Records show that Michigan State University has seen an increase in reports of sexual misconduct and officials are taking longer to investigate those reports.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the university's Office of Institutional Equity received almost 1,200 sexual misconduct reports during the 2017-18 academic year, up from more than 700 reports the previous year.

Records show that the average investigation during the 2017-18 academic year took about 120 days, up from 80 days the previous year.

Rebecca Campbell is a psychology professor who leads the university's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup.

She says the reporting increase doesn't necessarily mean more incidents are happening.

She says the increase is likely tied to a greater awareness of sexual misconduct as a public health and safety issue, as well as former university doctor Larry Nassar's case.