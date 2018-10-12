MSU Student Dies After Shooting In East Lansing

Police in East Lansing are investigating an off-campus shooting that killed a Michigan State University student from Texas.

East Lansing police said it happened early this morning in the 2500 block of Chandler.

Officers answered a shots fired called around 2:44 a.m.

Police said a 22-year-old male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the hospital.

The department said the victim is a MSU student from Texas but would not release any other information.

The department did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive. They have not said if there's been an arrest.

However, East Lansing police said the public is not at risk.