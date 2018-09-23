MSU To Study Communication After Hurricane Maria

  • Puerto Rico
    Puerto Rico in November 2017.
    Sergio Martinez Beltran / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University researchers have received a federal grant to study communication after Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.

The East Lansing school says it plans to use the roughly $400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to examine how information spread during and after the hurricane that struck last September. 

Researchers aim to learn why infrastructure failed and how crisis communication was used before, during and after the hurricane.

A research team plans to convene focus groups and interview reporters and residents. They also will map areas still lacking electricity.

Project goals include producing a book, website and documentary about the storm’s impact on reporting as well as residents’ lives. 

Researchers also seek to develop policy recommendations for effective communication in places with similar characteristics to Puerto Rico.

