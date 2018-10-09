MSU Trustee and Secretary of State debates come to public TV's ‘Off the Record’ in October

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The major party candidates for Trustee of Michigan State University and for Secretary of State have agreed to debate on upcoming episodes of Off the Record, Michigan’s only weekly statewide political analysis television show.

The four major party candidates running for two vacancies on the MSU Board of Trustees will debate in an episode airing beginning Fri., Oct. 12. The candidates are Republicans David Dutch and Mike Miller and Democrats Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay.

The two major candidates for Michigan Secretary of State will debate in an episode airing beginning Fri., Oct.19. The candidates are Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican Mary Treder Lang.

Each debate will be moderated by Off the Record anchor and producer Tim Skubick and will follow a no-rules format, with no opening statement and a one-minute closing statement.

Off the Record airs on WKAR-TV in Michigan’s capital region at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sundays; and at varying dates and times on public broadcasting stations across the state (check local listings).

Off the Record episodes can be viewed live as they are recorded at 8 a.m. most Friday mornings at WKAR Public Media on Facebook and at livestream.com/wkar.

October election coverage from Off the Record kicked off with rocker and political activist Ted Nugent as the guest in an episode aired Fri., Oct. 5. Earlier election episodes featured guests including pollster Bernie Porn and GOP consultant John Yob.

Full episodes of Off the Record, plus online-only OTR Overtime extras, can be viewed anytime at video.wkar.org and many TV streaming devices.

