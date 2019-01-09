Related Programs: 
MSU Trustees Elect Byrum Chairperson; Kelly Vice-Chair

29 minutes ago
  • MSU Trustees Dianne Byrum (L) and Melanie Foster will be leading the search for the next university president.
    Dianne Byrum (L) will chair the MSU Board of Trustees. She co-chairs the presidential search committee with Trustee Melanie Foster (R).
    Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees today elected Dianne Byrum to serve as chairperson for the next two years. She got five votes to three for fellow Democrat Brian Mossalam. Republican Dan Kelly was elected vice chair.

After her election, Byrum introduced a resolution that the Board will direct the administration to establish a fund for counseling and mental health services for Larry Nassar abuse survivors. The resolution was approved unanimously. The action would create a new fund, replacing the Healing Fund that was shut down late in 2018.

Today’s meeting was the first of the year, and the first for new Trustees Nancy Schlichting, Breanna Scott and Kelly Tebay.

