Murder Warrant Out For Suspect In EL Homicide

The East Lansing Police Department has obtained a warrant for the suspect in an October 12th homicide that occured at the 25 East Apartments.

The victim, 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas was a student at Michigan State University. The murder occured at approximately 2:44 a.m. last Friday in the 2500 block of Chandler Road.

The suspect has been identified as a 30-year-old Mississippi man.

According to a press release, the ELPD is working with state and federal officials to take the suspect into custody.