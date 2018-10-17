Murder Warrant Out For Suspect In EL Homicide

The East Lansing Police Department has obtained a warrant for the suspect in an October 12th homicide that occured at the 25 East Apartments.

The victim, 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas was a student at Michigan State University. The murder occured at approximately 2:44 a.m. last Friday in the 2500 block of Chandler Road. 

The suspect has been identified as a 30-year-old Mississippi man. 

According to a press release, the ELPD is working with state and federal officials to take the suspect into custody.

