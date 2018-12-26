National Weather Service Working For You Without A Paycheck During Shutdown

The forecasters at the National Weather Service are among those working without a paycheck because of the federal government shutdown.

The Grand Rapids office forecasts the weather for the Capital Region.

On Facebook over the weekend, the office shared that it will continue to operate 24 hours a day to provide reliable forecasts and warnings. However social media posts and replies are limited to subjects directly related to ongoing weather.

Nationwide, the Weather Service provides forecasts and storm information to airports, cities and counties and radio and television stations, like WKAR.

Meteorologists are tracking a real temperature roller coaster.

There were light snow and temperatures in the 30's on Christmas Day. More wintry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

But Cort Skolton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, expects Friday to be much warmer.

“We’re looking at temperatures well into the 40’s and possibly in the lower 50’s on Friday morning," said Skolton. "There will be a pretty large weather system over the Midwest and we’ll be on the warm side of it.”

It will just be one day of warmth. Highs over the weekend will be back down around 32 degrees!