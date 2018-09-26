Nat'l. Weather Service Investigating Tornado Reports in SE Michigan

The National Weather Service says Tuesday's severe thunderstorms may have spawned tornadoes in two southeastern Michigan counties.

Weather Service meteorologist Steve Considine says survey crews planned to visit Frenchtown and Berlin townships in Monroe County and Gibraltar in Wayne County on Wednesday to assess reports of tornado touchdowns that caused damage.

He tells The Detroit News that more than one tornado may have caused the damage.

DTE Energy's website showed about 1,500 outages Wednesday morning in or near Gibraltar and another 1,500 outages in the Riverview area.

The weather service says about 1.2 inches of rain fell at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus in only an hour during Tuesday's storms.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported standing water on the John C. Lodge Freeway, on Detroit's west side.