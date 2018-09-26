Nat'l. Weather Service Investigating Tornado Reports in SE Michigan

By 9 minutes ago
  • Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The National Weather Service says Tuesday's severe thunderstorms may have spawned tornadoes in two southeastern Michigan counties.

Weather Service meteorologist Steve Considine says survey crews planned to visit Frenchtown and Berlin townships in Monroe County and Gibraltar in Wayne County on Wednesday to assess reports of tornado touchdowns that caused damage.

He tells The Detroit News that more than one tornado may have caused the damage.

DTE Energy's website showed about 1,500 outages Wednesday morning in or near Gibraltar and another 1,500 outages in the Riverview area.

The weather service says about 1.2 inches of rain fell at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus in only an hour during Tuesday's storms.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported standing water on the John C. Lodge Freeway, on Detroit's west side.

Tags: 
tornado
Frenchtown Township
Berlin Township
Monroe County
Gibraltar
Wayne County
storms

Related Content

NWS: 4 Tornadoes Touched Down In Lansing/Jackson Area On Saturday Night

By & Sep 5, 2018
Jackson tornado damage.
Tom Thomas

Officials confirm four tornadoes touched down in Michigan's Lower Peninsula over the weekend, knocking down trees and damaging buildings.


Severe Weather Awareness Week Means Prepare Now

By Apr 8, 2018
Erik Kostrewza in WKAR Studio
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

It may still be chilly outside but in a matter of weeks, we may be dealing with severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding or even tornadoes! This is severe weather awareness week in Michigan. WKAR’s Reginald Hardwick talked with WLNS 6 News meteorologist Erik Kostrewza about the hazards, starting with flooding.

Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Northern Michigan

By Aug 4, 2017
Storm
Flickr/Benjamin Benson

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday in northern Michigan as a wave of severe thunderstorms moved through.