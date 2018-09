Drivers who use Trowbridge Road to get to the Michigan State University campus will find detours on Thursday morning after 9:30.

The city of East Lansing said the Michigan Department of Transportation will close the exit from Northbound US 127/I-496 to Trowbridge Road.

The closure may take up to two hours. Crews will be repairing guardrails and other safety equipment in the area.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to the Kalamazoo Street exit.