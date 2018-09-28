New Flint-Area Section Of Michigan's Iron Belle Trail Opens

A new section of Michigan's Iron Belle Trail is open in the Flint area.

The Flint Journal reports bikers and hikers gathered outside of the Genesee County Parks Administration Building on Thursday to officially open a 2¼-mile (3.6-kilometer) stretch of paved trail.

Director of Genesee County Parks Barry June says the new addition is "a fantastic extension for what we already have" in the county.

Work is taking place to complete sections of the trail statewide. The two routes will combine for about 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) between Detroit and Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula.