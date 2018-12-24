New Republican Leadership In State Legislature Plan Session Priorities

The state Legislature will return on January 9th with new leadership. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth tells us about the priorities of Republican leaders in the House and Senate.

Changing the state’s auto no-fault law is a top priority for both new Republican leaders. Senator Mike Shirkey will lead the Senate and Representative Lee Chatfield will be the new Speaker of the House.

Chatfield says he’ll go over priorities with members of his party. But his personal top three priorities are roads, auto no-fault, and increasing government transparency.

“I think we’ve taken many strides in Michigan in the last 8 years. But we still have more that we can do and accomplish and I think that requires building relationships and that’s what I intend on doing.” Chatfield said.

Shirkey wants to improve the state’s education system. He’ll also be looking out for things that could negatively impact the state’s economy in the wake of a potential recession.