New State Sexual Assault Hotline Receives Dozens of Calls

Advocates working at a new statewide sexual assault hotline say they’ve received dozens of calls since the hotline opened in August.

The hotline funded by the state and operated by the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is available to callers 24-7.

Callers can receive emotional support and be connected with resources in their area.

Advocates say the conversations we are having now prove a culture where sexual assaults are prevalent is slowly changing.

Chéree Thomas is the hotline director.

”People are calling and they are speaking up and they are feeling supported. So, we are making progress. It’s not as fast as we would like it to be but it is happening,” said Thomas.

The number for the hotline is 855-VOICES-4.