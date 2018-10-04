New on WKAR NewsTalk: The National Writers Series

1pm Sundays on WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM and AM 870 | Explore the world of great writing with authors in conversation from the stage of the historic City Opera House in Traverse City, Michigan.

From Margaret Atwood to Mitch Albom - Gillian Flynn to Vince Gilligan - Traverse City’s National Writers Series has been exploring the world of great writing for a decade.

Now, with our partners at Interlochen Public Radio, WKAR NewsTalk is pleased to bring the National Writers Series to the capital region as a weekly radio series hosted by New York Times bestselling author Doug Stanton.

Episodes are recorded before a live audience at the historic City Opera House in Traverse City, Michigan.

The Oct. 7 debut episode on WKAR features author Murray Howe talking about his recent book, Nine Lessons I Learned From My Father, with guest host Ron Jolly from WTCM. Howe is the son of hockey great Gordie Howe.

Future episodes this season include Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha talking about her new book, What The Eyes Don't See, with WKAR's Peter Whorf as guest host.