New York Jets QB Sam Darnold Poses As A Mall Santa Claus

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold went undercover dressed in a red-and-white suit and a beard at a New Jersey mall last week. Kids asked him to bring them puppies and skateboards.

And then, eek, two young football fans asked him for Saquon Barkley jerseys. Barkley plays for the Giants. Darnold slumped a little and asked one kid kind of sadly, Saquon?

But when he revealed his true identity, a bunch of young Jets fans went nuts, and he seemed to cheer up. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.