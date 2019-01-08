No. 6 Michigan State Shakes Off Bad Start, Tops Purdue 77-59

By 56 minutes ago
  • Cassius Winston and Tum Tum Nairn, Jr.
    Twitter/Spartan Basketball

Cassius Winston shook off a slow start and finished with 23 points to help No. 6 Michigan State beat Purdue 77-59 Tuesday night. The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) won their previous three games by a combined total of 55 points.

Purdue got off to a strong start, rattling Michigan State with pressure defense and took a 9-2 lead a few minutes into the game.

The Spartans cut down on their turnovers and held together as Winston, their leading scorer, made his first shot with 3:52 left in the first half. The junior point guard closed the half with nine points, giving Michigan State a 39-26 lead.

Winston scored three of the Spartans' next five points to push their lead to nine midway through the second half, and they added to the cushion by ending the game with an 11-1 run.

Michigan State's Nick Ward scored 16 points and Xavier Tillman had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are winning without one of their top players, junior guard Joshua Langford. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. The players filling in for him have made the most of the opportunity, including freshman Aaron Henry, who was a part of the defensive effort against Edwards.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Penn State on Sunday.

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Cassius Winston
Nick Ward
Xavier Tillman

Related Content

MSU Basketball Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll; Michigan Is #2

By Jan 7, 2019
basketball
Spartan Basketball

The top four in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll remained unchanged for the third straight week. The rest of the poll, however, underwent major changes after three top-10 teams lost. Michigan State moved up to No. 6.

No. 8 Michigan State Holds Off Ohio State 86-77

By Jan 5, 2019
Nick Ward
@IamNickWard / Twitter

Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 8 Michigan State came to Columbus to play No. 14 Ohio State with captain and scoring machine Joshua Langford sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The team’s two other veterans had to pick up the slack.

Cassius Winston-Led No. 10 MSU Beats Oakland 99-69

By Dec 21, 2018
MSU basketball
MSU Spartans

Oakland coach Greg Kampe has been on the sideline for more than 1,000 games over three-plus decades. And he's never seen a team as speedy as No. 10 Michigan State. Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points and directed a fast-paced offense, leading the Spartans to a 99-69 win over Oakland on Friday night.