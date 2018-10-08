No Liability For Bank In Wrong-Way Driver's Crash

By Associated Press 3 minutes ago
The Michigan appeals court says a bank can't be blamed for a crash that occurred when a confused driver went the wrong way in suburban Detroit.

Frank Scola was a 7-year-old passenger when his mother turned the wrong way out of a Chase Bank parking lot in Wayne and crashed into westbound traffic on Michigan Avenue.

Frank was seriously injured. His attorney says Chase should have put up a sign warning drivers that the road goes one way outside the bank. But in a 2-1 decision last week, the appeals court says an "average person with ordinary intelligence" should have noticed the one-way stretch of Michigan Avenue.

In dissent, Judge Mark Cavanagh says Scola's son had presented "sufficient evidence" that the bank did nothing to ease the risk.

