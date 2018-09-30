Nurses Reach Tentative Agreement With Michigan Medicine

  • UM diag photo
    University of Michigan Library / flickr creative commons

Union nurses and the University of Michigan have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract following months of negotiations.

The nurses represented by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council announced the tentative agreement Saturday jointly with Michigan Medicine. The previous contract expired June 30.

Details of the agreement will be discussed at upcoming membership meetings and the nurses are expected to schedule a ratification vote in the coming weeks.

The union represents more than 4,000 nurses at the University of Michigan. Last week the union authorized a work stoppage of up to three days while citing violations on their workplace rights.

University of Michigan Health System President David Spahlinger says that "reaching a resolution is the best possible outcome for our hospital employees, our patients and our community."

