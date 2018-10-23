Obama To Rally For Michigan Democrats On Friday

  • Barack Obama
    Former President Barack Obama campaigning for Democratic candidates in Nevada on October 22, 2018.
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democrats in Michigan.

Obama will headline a rally in Detroit Friday for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. House candidates and others 11 days before the election.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will also attend. He leads a national Democratic group that is backing Michigan's anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal to put redistricting in the hands of a commission instead of lawmakers.

Obama's rally was announced Tuesday by the Michigan Democratic Party, which will provide more details later.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied with top Democrats in Ann Arbor last week, while Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Republicans in Pontiac.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is in Michigan Tuesday to support gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and Senate candidate John James.

