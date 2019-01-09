Related Programs: 
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Booming, But Operators Worry About Slowdown Amid Shutdown

By Cooper McKim 20 minutes ago

One industry that's been a key supporter of President Trump is no fan of the federal shutdown. Oil and gas drilling is booming, but much of it is on federal land and some worry about a slowdown.